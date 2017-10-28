Astros Take Game Three, Lead World Series 2-1

The Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series. The victory was the Astros first ever Series win in Houston. However, it did come with some controversy.

After Game Two of the Word Series took 11 thrilling innings to decide, Game Three was essentially decided after two innings. Houston jumped on LA starting pitcher Yu Darvish for four runs in the second inning, and cruised to victory.

With three games in three days, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn’t want to go to his bullpen so early in the game.

“It’s the matter of, using your pen, exhausting your pen when you’re down four-zero, to then having guys ready for the next couple of days as well,” Roberts says.

Unfortunately for the Astros, the second inning came with some controversy. Following a home run, Astros first-baseman Yuli Gurriel made a slant-eyed gesture aimed at the Dodgers Asian pitcher. Darvish says the gesture was disrespectful. Astros manager A.J. Hinch told the post-game press he’s not sure how Major League Baseball will respond.

“The game just ended, I’ve barely been briefed on it, so I think he’s going to have a statement, I know he’s remorseful,” said Hinch.

Gurriel, who joined the Astros last season after a dozen seasons in Cuba, issued an apology after the game.