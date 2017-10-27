Houston Ready To Host World Series

“I remember going to the Astrodome and watching games with my dad, and so that’s what I want to do with him,” Cody Farrell says

Minute Maid Park holds 41,168 fans. It will certainly exceed that mark tonight considering the standing room only tickets the Astros have sold for Game Three of the 2017 World Series.

But officials are estimating the game will bring more than 100,000 people into downtown Houston Friday night. As the Astros host their first World Series game in twelve years, the excitement and anticipation around the park is palatable. Los Angeles, home of the opposing Dodgers, may be the “city of stars” but a World Series has brought some stars to Houston.

FOX television, which is broadcasting the game, has its luminaries. The MLB Network has also brought its “A-Team” to Houston.

However, for a city that is still recovering from Hurricane Harvey, the weekend’s three games (Friday, Saturday, Sunday), mean a little bit more. The games provide relief and a chance to forget about flood damage if only for a few hours.

Cody Farrell is a Houston native and was at the park four hours before first pitch. He’s brought his son to the park as they both enjoy their first World Series game in person.

“It’s building memories is what I want to do with him. I remember going to the Astrodome and watching games with my dad, and so that’s what I want to do with him,” Farrell said.

With the next three games in Minute Maid Park, for the Astros, as their slogan says, it’s about making history.