Home-Sharing Numbers Spike For Houston World Series Weekend

As the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros shifts to the Bayou City for the next three days, Airbnb is registering a sharp increase in bookings

Houstonians who are renting out their homes to visitors through home-sharing company Airbnb are expecting 4,200 guests this weekend, “and that’s a 40 percent increase over surrounding weekends,” Airbnb’s Laura Rillos said. “So, a lot of excited baseball fans heading to the city this weekend.”

She said their research suggests that Airbnb guests will leave $1.9 million in Houston – including host fees and shopping.

Interestingly, the top origin for bookers is… Houston – followed by Austin, Dallas and San Antonio. After that, it’s New York City and, of course, Los Angeles.

“Perhaps there are folks in Houston who are wanting to stay closer to the ballpark for the event or perhaps they are booking listings for visiting friends or family,” Rillos said.

Average price currently stands at $75 a night.

For those still looking for hotels, the Greater Houston Convention and Visitors Bureau said downtown rooms are close to being booked up but there’s still plenty of availability in the Galleria area.

