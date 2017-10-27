News

CHECK OUT: Closures And Parking in The Downtown Area For World Series

The City of Houston, law enforcement and transportation agencies are coordinating traffic closures and security ahead of the game on Friday night. Here is a map with closures and information on parking lots and METRO.

These are the closures around Minute Maid Park beginning Friday and through the weekend:

Red: Closures
Orange: Approved Detours

 

 

Also, find information about Parking areas around Downtown and a METRO map here: 

World Series Street Closure and Parking Information

City of Houston

