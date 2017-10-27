City Of Houston Activates Emergency Operations Center During World Series

It is the first time the City does this since Hurricane Harvey

The City of Houston’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM) has activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) because of the World Series games that the Houston Astros and the L.A. Dodgers will play at Minute Maid Park this weekend.

This is the first time the EOC, which coordinates the City’s emergency response operations, has been activated since Hurricane Harvey.

The EOC is staffed by the Houston Police Department, the Houston Fire Department, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety, among other agencies, and organizes public safety, traffic, and transportation efforts.

Additionally, Houstonians can obtain updated information about road closures around Minute Maid Park, public transportation options and other information related to safety plans during the World Series on a website developed by the EOC.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said Thursday Houston will implement the same security measures during the World Series that the City used when it hosted Super Bowl LI back in February.