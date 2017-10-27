Abbott Set To Discuss The Future Of The Capitol’s Confederate Monuments

The ball may move today on the conversation surrounding what should be done with Confederate monuments on Texas Capitol grounds

Gov. Greg Abbott and state Rep. Eric Johnson, D-Dallas, are set to discuss Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds today. Here’s what you need to know:

• How we got here: Texas has more than 180 public symbols of the Confederacy, including several on Capitol grounds. After the conversation surrounding Confederate statues reignited across the nation over the summer, Johnson sent a letter to the board that oversees the Capitol grounds about one plaque in particular located outside his office, which asserts that the Civil War was “not a rebellion, nor was its underlying cause to sustain slavery.”

• What’s happening today: Abbott and Johnson are set to meet at 1:15 this afternoon in Dallas to discuss the issue. Johnson said in his Aug. 16 letter that the plaque “has no rightful place in the Texas Capitol,” adding it is “not historically accurate in the slightest.” Abbott has previously said removing monuments “won’t erase our nation’s past, and it doesn’t advance our nation’s future.”

• What do Texans think? According to our latest UT/TT poll, most Texas voters don’t want to remove Confederate monuments or put them in museums. Twenty-two percent think they should be left in place but with added historical context, while 34 percent say they should stay unchanged.

follow Texas Tribune reporter Alex Samuels for updates on today's meeting.