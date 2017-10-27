JJ Watt Details His Plan For The Over $37 Million Raised For Harvey Relief

After raising over $37 million for Harvey relief, JJ Watt lets us know what he plans to do with the money.

JJ Watt, Houston Texans Defensive end and local legend, announced Thursday his plans for the money he has raised for Harvey relief.

Excited to share an update on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.#HoustonStrong

(Video cut off the end. Go Astros!) pic.twitter.com/PvDRVi0SGR — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 26, 2017

In the tweet he states that his four main goals are, rebuilding homes, improving childcare and after school programs, distributing food where it is needed most, and providing medical aide both physical and mental for those affected by the storm.

To do this he is allying with four nonprofit organizations SBP, Save The Children, Feeding America, and Americares.

Watt plans to continue providing updates on the work he and these organizations are doing for the next 18-24 months.