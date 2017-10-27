Visual Art

WATCH: Day Of The Dead Retablos At Lawndale Art Center

Lawndale’s annual exhibition and silent auction celebrates Dia de los Muertos

Lawndale Art Center Administrative Coordinator, Lauren Lohman, talks about Lawndale’s 30th Annual Day of the Dead Retablo Exhibition, which runs through November 2, 2017. Local artists were given 8″ x 10″ sheets of tin with which to create retablos (small devotional paintings or keepsakes). The retablos will be sold at a silent auction during a Day of the Dead celebration at Lawndale on November 2.

Lawndale is also presenting several other events associated with Day of the Dead, such as film screenings, a Family Day Fiesta, music performances, and literary presentations. Check out the full schedule.

