Party Politics, Texas Edition Ep. 30: Speaker Straus Is Done?

On this episode of Party Politics: Texas Edition, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus get into the politics of:

Interim charges released by the Texas Legislature before they meet in 2019

Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller wades into last week’s fight between President Trump and Gold Star family

Then, the guys unpack the political bombshell of the week if not the century, Texas House Speaker Joe Straus decides not to run for re-election. By the way, don’t forget to check out our national episodes of Party Politics, too.

