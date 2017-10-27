Podcast

Party Politics, Texas Edition Ep. 30: Speaker Straus Is Done?

“Straus manned the rodeo shoot for so long that he was really blamed as being the person who wasn’t letting the bull out” – Brandon Rottinghaus, co-host of Party Politics

Texas House Speaker Joe Straus, a San Antonio Republican, announced Wednesday he will not run for re-election.

On this episode of Party Politics: Texas Edition, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus get into the politics of:

  • Rep. Dawnna Dukes has criminal charges dropped

  • Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller wades into last week’s fight between President Trump and Gold Star family 

  • Interim charges released by the Texas Legislature before they meet in 2019

  • L.A. versus TX in baseball and a governors’ bet as the Dodgers take on the Astros
Then, the guys unpack the political bombshell of the week if not the century, Texas House Speaker Joe Straus decides not to run for re-election. By the way, don’t forget to check out our national episodes of Party Politics, too.

Party Politics is produced by Edel Howlin and our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.

Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune
