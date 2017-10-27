Full Show: The Good, Bad, And Ugly Of The News, And ‘The Last Lecture’ (Oct. 27, 2017)

On Friday’s Houston Matters: Our panel of non-experts discusses The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly of the week’s news. And we learn about the Last Lecture series at Sam Houston State University.

On Friday’s edition of Houston Matters: From the resumption of curbside recycling after Harvey, to the sky-rocketing price of World Series tickets at Minute Maid Park, our panel of non-experts discusses The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly of this week’s news.

Also this hour: What would you talk about if you knew it was the last thing you’d ever say? We learn about the Last Lecture Series at Sam Houston State University, where faculty members are asked to write and deliver their own hypothetical last lectures.

