Party Politics, National Edition Ep. 30: Flake! Corker! Who’s Next?

“The President suggested that Bob Corker couldn’t get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, I don’t even know if they elect dog catchers in Tennessee!” – Brandon Rottinghaus, co-host of Party Politics

On this episode of Party Politics, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus walk us through yet another busy political news week:

Is there finally a deal coming together on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals?

More revelations in the Hillary Clinton/Democratic National Committee/Trump/Russia saga

Will we find out something we didn’t know from JFK documents that President Trump released?

Former Presidents get together at fundraiser for natural disasters

And finally, the profs get their heads around what the future of the Republican party may look like now that Senator Jeff Flake (R-Ariz) and Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) are not seeking re-election. Remember we’ve also got weekly Texas-centered episodes, too that you can find on iTunes!

Party Politics is produced by Edel Howlin and our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.