Houston Will Apply Same Security Measures Used In Super Bowl LI During World Series

HPD Chief Art Acevedo says there will be a “heavy presence” of law enforcement in Minute Maid Park and near it

Mayor Sylvester Turner said Thursday that Houston will apply “the same degree of thoroughness” it implemented when it hosted Super Bowl LI, back in February, when the Astros play the L.A. Dodgers this weekend for the World Series.

“The same sort of detail and meticulous operation is taking place here,” Turner noted during a press conference held at City Hall to address security measures for the upcoming games at Minute Maid Park.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said his department is collaborating with federal, state, county and local partners, and stressed they will deploy both officers in uniform and in plain clothes.

Acevedo recommended that people who attend the game take cell phones with them in case, among other situations, they need to report any suspicious activities and suggested not to bring big backpacks to make their entrance to Minute Maid Park quicker and easier.

The HPD chief explained there will be a “heavy presence” of law enforcement in the stadium and near it, “but, also, you are gonna have a lot of surveillance both with technology cameras, public safety cameras throughout the city and throughout the downtown area.”

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez noted his deputies will be assisting HPD with “security and crowd control” and added bomb sniffing dogs will be deployed and the special response team will be on stand-by.

Gonzalez also stressed there will be additional deputies deployed on roadways leading to and from Minute Maid Park “watching for potential drunk drivers.”

Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Peña explained he will have ambulances, rescue units and haz-mat units put in place.

Both Acevedo and Peña encouraged people who plan to attend the game to use public transportation if possible.

Houston Mayor @SylvesterTurner & HPD Chief @ArtAcevedo Discuss World Series Public Safety https://t.co/IQ1e54HH8W — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 26, 2017