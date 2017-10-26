Landlord Giving Tenants Six Days To Evacuate Houston’s Apartments

With no alternative, many of the renters would prefer to live in moldy apartments without walls, then end up on the street

For the past two months tenants at the Legacy Apartments in northeast Houston have been dealing with, and living in, Hurricane Harvey‘s destruction. After paying rent in September and October to live in apartments without walls, functioning kitchens, and some without a shower or bath tub, first floor residents were told on October 25, that they have to be out of their apartment by November 1.

“Uh, I don’t know what I’m going to do. I’m just here, like they said, until we get it from the peoples, we don’t have to go nowhere,” said Joyce Powell who’s also dealing with a bedridden husband she believes is sick from living in their apartment. The “people” she’s referring to our city officials. Houston building inspectors have left three notices of deficiency on the complex office’s front door.

With no alternative, many of the renters would prefer to live in moldy apartments without walls, then end up on the street.

Powell hopes the Texas Organizing Project Education Fund can help. TOP Ed arrived two weeks ago to provide assistance. Thursday evening they are hosting a housing fare to make others aware of the problems these tenants face.

A spokesman for the non-profit said the Texas General Land Office, FEMA, the Department of Housing, Department of Health, BakerRipley, Lone Star Legal Aid, West Street Recovery and Northeast NextDoor Redevelopment Council will be in attendance.

Mary Moreno works with TOP Ed and said they’re putting pressure on the General Land Office in Austin to apply FEMA funds to help the tenants find a temporary solution. “How do relocate 40 families? That’s why we need more like help from FEMA as far as like maybe bringing in trailers, mobile homes,” she said.

Neither the apartment manager, nor what tenants called one of the owners of the complex, would discuss the issues with Houston Public Media, and so far contractors are only working on basic structural supports in the apartments.

Map of Legacy Apartments in northeast Houston