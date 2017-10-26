City Of Houston Will Resume Curbside Recycling On November 13th

The Solid Waste Management Department had to suspend it for more than two months because of Harvey

The City of Houston will resume curbside recycling starting November 13th, after a suspension of two and a half months due to the process to clean up debris caused by Hurricane Harvey.

The City’s Solid Waste Management Department will perform the curbside recycling and the ‘B Week’ collection will begin on November 13th, while the ‘A Week’ collection will begin on November 20th.

Paper, cardboard, clean food cartons, plastic containers #1-5 and #7, aluminum cans and bimetal cans are the only items Houstonians can put in their green recycling carts.

Glass is not accepted in the curbside containers, but can be recycled at all City recycling drop-off locations.

The City is also reminding Houstonians that they must not put debris caused by Harvey in their recycling carts.

The Solid Waste Management Department has posted additional and more detailed information on its website.