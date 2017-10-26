Astros Beat Dodgers 7-6 To Tie The 2017 World Series

Game 2 of the series goes to the Astros after their offense comes alive and the Dodgers bullpen falters.

The Houston Astros won a wild 11-inning see-saw battle beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 in Game 2 of the World Series.

Astros center-fielder George Springer smacked a two-run homer in the top of the 11th inning silencing fans at Dodgers Stadium after their team had tied the game in the bottom of the 10th inning at 5-5.

The Dodgers struck back in the bottom of the 11th inning with a solo homer by pinch-hitter Charlie Culberson. But that was all the Dodgers could muster against Astros reliever Chris Devenski.

The Astros’ victory ties the series at one game a piece with the action moving to Houston on Friday. The Astros have not lost a game at home in this post-season.

“We’re never out of it and we have a lineup that’s really scary when it’s on,” said Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, who had three hits and two RBI’s.

The Dodgers looked like they were headed to victory after seven innings when they led the game 3-1. Those three runs came off of Astros ace Justin Verlander who had appeared to be in control of the game giving up only two hits: a solo homer by the Dodgers Joc Pederson in the 5th inning and a two-run shot by Corey Seager in the 6th.

But Houston began clawing back in the 8th inning against Dodger closer Kenley Jansen. They scored one run on a ground-rule double by Alex Bregman and a single by Carlos Correa, making the game 3-2. That run ended a string of 28 scoreless innings by Los Angeles’ vaunted bullpen.

Houston tied the game at 3-3 when Marwin Gonzalez hit a solo homer in the top of the 9th inning. The Dodgers went quietly in their half of the 9th, sending the game into extra innings.

That’s when Houston, the most potent offense in baseball this year, showed signs of life with back-to-back homeruns by Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa in the top of the 10th inning, making the game 5-3.

It was the Dodgers turn to get back in the game when right-fielder Yasiel Puig launched a solo shot in the bottom of the 10th inning. A walk, a wild pitch and then a single by pinch-hitter Enrique Hernandez off of Astros closer Ken Giles tied the game at 5-5.

Astros starter Verlander pitched six innings. The Dodger’s starter, Rich Hill, was pulled after four innings, despite striking out seven batters. But Dodgers manager Dave Roberts elected to go to his bullpen early, a strategy that had worked well until tonight.

The game featured eight homeruns. It will likely be remembered for the fact that the Dodgers bullpen—a team strength all year—couldn’t hold a lead when it mattered most.