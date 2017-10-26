Full Show: Opioid Crisis, Gardening Advice, And A Houston Ghost Town (Oct. 26 2017)

On Thursday’s Houston Matters: Horticulturist Linda Gay answers your gardening questions. And we learn about a series at Sam Houston State where professors are asked to deliver a lecture as if it were their last.

Houston Matters airs today at noon on 88.7FM or listen online. Join the discussion at 713-440-8870, talk@houstonmatters.org or @HoustonMatters.

On Thursday’s Houston Matters: President Trump is expected to declare the opioid crisis a public health emergency today (Oct. 26). But his decision stops short of declaring the crisis a national emergency, which the president first said he’d declare back in August. What does today’s announcement mean for Houston-area hospitals and clinics working closely combating this epidemic? And did Harvey amplify the crisis even further because of a lack of resources? We talk it over with Dr. Michael Weaver, medical director at the Center for Neurobehavioral Research on Addiction at UTHealth’s McGovern Medical School.

Also this hour: Wondering what that weird, gray, felt-like crust is on your crepe myrtle trees? It might be something called crepe myrtle bark scale (CMBS). A new study from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service says it’s spreading through Houston. Linda Gay, a horticulturist at The Arbor Gate Nursery in Tomball, joins us to explain the problem – and to answer all your gardening questions.

And we learn about a ghost town of sorts in Greater Houston called Moonshine Hill.

Audio from today’s show will available after 3 p.m. CT. We also offer a free daily, downloadable podcast here, on iTunes, Stitcher and various other podcasting apps.