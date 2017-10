Time is up. So, these pets are being taken in by shelters across the country

They had 30 days to be reunited with their families, or find new homes. But for hundreds of animals displaced after Hurricane Harvey… that didn’t happen.

Best Friends Animal Society, an animal advocacy group, had taken in animals rescued off the streets following the storm. They set up a temporary animal shelter inside NRG Arena.

But time is up, and the temporary holding area needs to close. So, these animals are being taken in by shelters across the country.