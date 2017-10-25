Texas Legislature

WATCH: Art of Leadership – Recovery + Rebuilding

Even after the waters of Harvey have receded, there is still much work left to be done…

| Posted on (Last Updated: )

Tuesday, October 24th, Houston Public Media partnered with Esperson Gallery to host the second Art of Leadership forum.  This time the subject was “Recovery+ Rebuilding: Urban Planning” focusing on where we go from here.  Joining the panel were Texas House Urban Affairs Chair Carol Alvarado, City of Houston Chief Resilience Officer Steven Costello, and Houston City Council member Amanda Edwards. Houston Public Media’s Ernie Manouse moderated the discussion.
 
 

Special Coverage Of The 85th Texas Legislative Session

