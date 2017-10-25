City Offers 400 Temporary Full Time Jobs To Harvey Victims

Mayor Sylvester Turner announces there will be a job fair on November 2nd

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Wednesday the City will offer 400 temporary full-time jobs to Hurricane Harvey victims.

The positions that will be offered include utility workers, field supervisor, inspectors and customer service representatives, according to Mike Temple, director of Gulf Coast Workforce Solutions Board, who detailed the jobs are being offered thanks to funding provided through the U.S. Department of Labor and the Texas Workforce Commission.

Parks and Recreation, Housing and Community Development, Public Works and Engineering, and Neighborhoods are some of the city departments that are offering the jobs.

Temple also noted that a general labor worker can earn between $12 and $17 per hour, while a customer service representative can earn between $14 and $18 per hour and an inspector can make $20 to $30 per hour.

The positions will last up to one year, according to Temple.

People interested in applying for these jobs must meet three criteria: having been unemployed for the past 10 weeks; having lost job because of Harvey; and visiting a Workforce Solutions Center to register with their system before November 1st.

Turner said the City will hold a job fair for the announced positions on November 2nd at the Tidwell Community Center.