How Much Of An Emotional Boost Are The Astros Giving Houston After Harvey?

In the past week, has someone struck up a conversation with you in line at the grocery store just because you were wearing Astros gear? Or did you high-five a total stranger at the sports bar when Evan Gattis hit his home run in Game 7 of the ALCS?

The culture of sports is widespread and generally seems to unify even complete strangers – and especially so when teams are doing well, like the Astros.

In addition to their current World Series run, Houston sports fans are feeling pretty good these days with a Rockets team starting its season off strong, a Texans quarterback who may be the franchise player that’s been lacking in that position, and the Dynamo headed back to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

So, as we revel in the successes of our local teams, we’re wondering how that success might influence us socially? In addition to occasionally connecting strangers, how else could sports benefit society? For example, how much of an emotional boost are the Astros giving the city after Hurricane Harvey?

Jeff Balke from the Houston Press and Houstonia Magazine joins us to discuss that question along with Dr. Billy Hawkins from the University of Houston’s Department of Health and Human Performance.