City Council Members Criticize Lack of Diversity In Debris Contractor Awards

Council member Robert Gallegos says no contractor for Harvey debris removal is Hispanic.

Houston City Council members are calling for a greater focus on diversity and inclusion in future awards to Houston contractors.

Council member Robert Gallegos raised concerns that no contractor in a motion awarding contracts for Harvey debris removal is Hispanic. Council member Brenda Stardig raised similar concerns, saying she spoke with a Hispanic-owned firm that said they were not adequately informed of contract opportunities.

Mayor Sylvester Turner assured council members that diversity and inclusion was a priority for the city. The Council members approved the contracts totaling more than $32 million.