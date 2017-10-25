Ellen DeGeneres Gives Away Tickets, Rallies Astros Fans at The University of Houston

The Ellen Show surprised University of Houston students on Tuesday by hosting a costume contest in which the winners were given tickets to the World Series.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” held a local Twitter live shot at the University of Houston on Tuesday, October 24th.

Ellen tweeted on Monday and Tuesday inviting Houston Astros fans to arrive to the E. Cullen Building on campus dressed in the biggest costumes they could find for a chance to win World Series tickets.

I’ve got something very big planned for tomorrow. If you’re anywhere near @UHouston, be ready. #EarnHistory — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 23, 2017

I’m giving away something huge at @UHouston tomorrow. I’m not gonna tell you what it is. (#WorldSeries tickets.) — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 23, 2017

Attention all @UHouston students. You have 3 hours til you need to be at the E. Cullen building and be on my show. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 24, 2017

Everything’s bigger in Texas! Today, 3:30PM @UHouston… wear the biggest outfit for a chance to win tickets to one of the big games! — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 24, 2017

Via live shot, Ellen asks her fans to rewrite the lyrics to “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” explaining why they should go to a championship game.

The finalists with the best costumes were narrowed down, and after singing their songs, Ellen declared UH students Damian Falcon, Tahj Bell, and Jesus Quiroga the winners of the World Series tickets

I can’t believe the amazing turnout at @UHouston today. Thank you to each and every person who showed up. You’re all incredible. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 24, 2017

The costumes come out when Ellen offers up World Series tickets in Houston