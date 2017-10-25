News

Ellen DeGeneres Gives Away Tickets, Rallies Astros Fans at The University of Houston

The Ellen Show surprised University of Houston students on Tuesday by hosting a costume contest in which the winners were given tickets to the World Series.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” held a local Twitter live shot at the University of Houston on Tuesday, October 24th.

Ellen tweeted on Monday and Tuesday inviting  Houston Astros  fans to arrive to the E. Cullen Building on campus dressed in the biggest costumes they could find for a chance to win World Series tickets. 

Via live shot, Ellen asks her fans to rewrite the lyrics to “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” explaining why they should go to a championship game.

The finalists with the best costumes were narrowed down, and after singing their songs, Ellen declared UH students  Damian Falcon, Tahj Bell, and Jesus Quiroga the winners of the World Series tickets 

 

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
