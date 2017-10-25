Full Show: Political Roundup, And The Intangible Benefits Of The World Series (Oct. 25, 2017)

On Wednesday’s Houston Matters: Our experts discuss the latest political stories with an eye for how they might affect Houston and Texas. And what kinds of intangible benefits could a city like Houston gain from its baseball team making the World Series?

On Wednesday’s Houston Matters: Our political experts discuss the latest national, state, and local political stories with an eye for how they might affect Houston and Texas. This week our panel includes: Jay Aiyer, political science professor at Texas Southern University and co-host of Houston Public Media’s Party Politics podcast; Mark Jones, political science fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy; and Andrew Schneider, politics and government reporter for News 88.7.

Also this hour: Houston sports fans are feeling pretty good with the Astros in the World Series and other teams doing well. As we revel in the successes of our local teams, we discuss how that success influences us socially and culturally.

