Political Roundup: Straus Bows Out, And Flake Calls Out The President

Our political experts discuss the latest national, state, and local political stories with an eye for how they might affect Houston and Texas.

It’s time again for our weekly political roundup with analysis of national, state, and local political stories with an eye for how they might affect Houston and Texas.

This week, we discuss everything from Texas House Speaker Joe Straus announcing he will not run for re-election, to what propositions Houston voters will decide on the November ballot, to Republican Senator Jeff Flake’s speech on the Senate floor Tuesday in which he denounced President Trump’s behavior.

This week our panel includes: Jay Aiyer, political science professor at Texas Southern University and co-host of Houston Public Media’s Party Politics podcast; Mark Jones, political science fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy; and Andrew Schneider, politics and government reporter for News 88.7.