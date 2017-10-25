Metro Is Offering Free Rides For Fans Headed To The World Series

Houston’s transit agency is hoping to cut down on some of the traffic around Minute Maid Park.

It’s been a busy and challenging year for Metro. In February, visitors packed Metro’s Main Street rail line for the Super Bowl at NRG Stadium. The transit agency also had to mobilize on short notice for the unexpected. Metro played a major role in Harvey recovery as it transported thousands of people to evacuation shelters.

And as Metro tallies up its damages after the floods it has to quickly prepare for another big event. How do you move people to Minute Maid Park for the World Series? Metro CEO Tom Lambert says all three light rail lines have easy access to the ballpark and you can also use local buses to connect to the trains.

“You can really have a much more pleasant experience,” says Lambert. “It’s easier, less stress, you don’t have to worry about parking. And we’re going to drop you off a block from the stadium if you use the Green or Purple Line and we’re going to drop you off about four blocks on the Red Line.”

And Lambert adds that many fans will be able to travel downtown for much less than the price of parking.

“If you’re going to the watch parties and you have a ticket, if you’re going to the World Series and you have a ticket, then you can ride the rail for free,” explains Lambert. “So we’re trying to do that as a traffic management strategy to help us manage all the traffic coming in to Minute Maid Park.”

If you’re not a regular transit rider, Lambert says staff will be on hand to help you get where you need to go.

“You’ll see the Purple and Green Line trackways,” adds Lambert. “We’re going to be coning that off. We’re going to have police officers that are going to be managing coordination of traffic flow to get the trains through, the cars through, the pedestrians through.”

Games Three, Four, and Five of the World Series are scheduled for Minute Maid Park Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. Lambert says they’ll keep the trains running late if those games go into extra innings.