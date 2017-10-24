Harris County Commissioners Court Approves Buyout Of 34 Properties Flooded By Harvey

The majority are in subdivisions located near the San Jacinto River

The Harris County Commissioners Court unanimously approved Tuesday buying out 34 properties that Hurricane Harvey flooded.

The majority of the properties are located in the Banana Bend Estates and Sandbar Estates subdivisions, near the San Jacinto River.

The buyouts are part of a county plan to buy 206 properties located in unincorporated areas that are on the floodplain and that Harvey damaged severely.

The Commissioners Court has already approved $20 million of funds, which the county hopes to be eventually reimbursed for by the federal government, to go ahead with the purchases.