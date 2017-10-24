Texas Attorney General Is Looking Into Harvey Debris Removal

Houston and state leaders have grown tired of seeing debris on the streets nearly two months after Hurricane Harvey left town. Mayor Sylvester Turner wants the debris off the street. “I do not want this debris to be on the ground for four to six months. To me, that is unacceptable,” the Mayor said in mid-September.

Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp who is overseeing the state’s recovery efforts, is asking Attorney General Ken Paxton to investigate some of the debris haulers. “He believes that while some haulers have done a remarkable job, he has serious concerns about other’s activities and he has relayed those concerns to the Attorney General,” said Marc Rylander, director of communications for the office of the Attorney General.

While Paxton isn’t releasing the names of the companies being investigated, they are looking into the issue. “Our office is examining the representations made regarding these debris removal efforts and whether the companies at issue are fulfilling their performance obligation,” said Rylander.

Public health officials are also concerned about the health risks posed by the uncollected piles of garbage. In a letter he wrote to Jefferson County officials on October 2, Dr. A. Cecil Walkes, called the remaining debris a “deadly conglomerate, an incubator for bacterial growth, parasite multiplication, fungi generation, protozoan and rickettsial replication, rodent and other small animal infestation and flies breeding.”

According to the Department of Transportation, more than 460,000 cubic yards of debris has already been removed.

