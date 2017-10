Houston Exponential is formed of different committees tasked to improve the city’s startup culture.

A new organization called “Houston Exponential” aims to accelerate the development of Houston’s innovation economy.

The goal is to make Houston a Top 10 startup community within the next five years.

Part of it is the designation of an innovation corridor running from downtown to the Texas Medical Center.

The effort is also highlighted in a pitch to get Amazon to build its second headquarters in the Bayou City.