What’s The Economic Impact Of The World Series Coming To Houston?

NPR’s Tom Goldman sets up the first game of the World Series for us. Then we discuss how the games being played in Houston this weekend could affect the local economy.

Houston Matters visits Los Angeles, the scene of Game 1 and Game 2 of the World Series, which begins tonight (Oct. 24) between the Astros and Dodgers.

NPR sports correspondent Tom Goldman sets up the first game for us.

Then, ahead of Game 3, Game 4 (and possibly Game 5) being played in Houston this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively, we discuss the economic impact of a World Series coming to H-Town with Patrick Jankowski from the Greater Houston Partnership and Angie Bertinot from the Houston Downtown Management District.