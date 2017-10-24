Ellen DeGeneres is Giving Away World Series Tickets at the University of Houston

If you are on the look out for World Series tickets, UH is the place to be today.

Correction: We posted earlier that Ellen will be visiting the UH campus to give away World Series tickets. It is not clear whether she will be present at the event. Find corrected version below.

Are you on the hunt for World Series tickets? Then Ellen DeGeneres may be your answer.

The talk show host tweeted that she would be giving away tickets World Series Tickets on Tuesday at the University of Houston campus.

Any @Astros fans who want to go to the #WorldSeries better show up at @UHouston tomorrow. You hear that, @JustinVerlander? — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 23, 2017

I’m giving away something huge at @UHouston tomorrow. I’m not gonna tell you what it is. (#WorldSeries tickets.) — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 23, 2017

Astros pitcher Justin Verlander had to join in the excitement tweeting back at Ellen.

.@TheEllenShow I hear ya… since you're giving away all your #WorldSeries tickets I can get you a couple in the @astros section #iknowaguy https://t.co/SFDRTuwK6q — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) October 24, 2017

The Astros begin Game 1 of the World Series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers on Tuesday night at 7:09 p.m. Game 2 is also in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Astros will be back in Houston Friday and Saturday for games 3 and 4, both starting at 7 p.m.