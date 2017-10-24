Full Show: Lost Restaurants, And Houston Ballet Gets A New Floor (Oct. 24, 2017)

On Tuesday’s Houston Matters: We discuss the economic impact of the World Series coming to Houston. We recall the important local restaurants of yore that have since disappeared. And we learn about the Houston Ballet getting a new floor, which will enable performances to continue after Harvey.

On Tuesday’s Houston Matters: We visit Los Angeles, the scene of the first two games of the World Series, which begins tonight (Oct. 24) between the Astros and Dodgers. NPR sports correspondent Tom Goldman sets up the first game for us. Then, we discuss the economic impact of a World Series coming to Houston with Patrick Jankowski from the Greater Houston Partnership and Angie Bertinot, from the Houston Downtown Management District.

Also this hour: Remember Felix Mexican Restaurant on Westheimer? The restaurant was a pioneer of Houston Tex-Mex before it shut down in 2008 after 60 years in business. Felix is just one of many memorable eateries in Houston history that have come and gone. Houston historians Paul and Christiane Galvani are putting together a book remembering such establishments. It’s called The Lost Restaurants of Houston. Paul joins us to talk about Houston’s significant long-gone eateries – and our listeners share the places they remember and what they miss about them

Plus: One of the casualties of Harvey was the destruction of a special floor dancers with the Houston Ballet use for performances. Performers need a special surface to perform on in order to prevent injury, but they can be extremely expensive. Thankfully, funding for a new portable dance floor has been donated by Houston philanthropist Lynn Wyatt. The portable surface will allow the ballet to use alternate venues for their performances since flooding at the Wortham Theater Center forced them to relocate. Houston Public Media’s Catherine Lu talked with representatives from the Houston Ballet and Wyatt about the importance of keeping the performing arts going after the storm.

We offer a free daily, downloadable podcast here, on iTunes, Stitcher and various other podcasting apps.