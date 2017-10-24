Habitat For Humanity To Aid Harvey Victims

Habitat for Humanity plans to repair homes damaged from flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Floors are being prepped for resurfacing. Walls and ceilings are getting a fresh coat of paint. New doors are also being installed as Habitat for Humanity helps with damaged flooding homes in Houston.

It’s all part of Habitat’s larger #HabitatHammersBack recovery initiative. The plan is to repair 2,000 homes in Texas. Habitat for Humanity will also repair 2,000 homes in Florida and Puerto Rico.

There are currently 176 Habitat built homes in Houston that were flooded from Harvey. They are in two subdivisions in northeast Houston. In Greensbrook most of the homeowners were displaced victims of Hurricane Katrina, who are having to rebuild once again. Gloria Tucker bought her home in Harrel Park in 2014. She’s thankful Habitat could change her life once again.

“I didn’t have a plan after this, so my thing was to let me go back. We don’t want to move, we love our subdivision, we love our home, and we just want to be here,” she said.

The goal is to have all the Habitat built homes repaired by Christmas. Thanks to a $3.7 million donation from Aramco Services, the US subsidiary of Saudi Aramco headquartered in Houston, the cost to rebuild all 176 homes has been provided.

As for the other homes they plan on rebuilding, Habitat CEO Jonathan Reckford said they will coordinate their efforts with the Harris County Long Term Recovery Center to find low income homeowners most in need of assistance. The long-term help is a three to five year process said Reckford.

As for new home construction, Houston Executive Director Allison Hay said it’s imperative they continue their pace to build about 30 new Habitat homes a year in Greater Houston. And when it comes to future construction she said they’ve learned a lesson after seeing homes flood in areas that she said never flooded before.

“Our homes, we haven’t gotten them permitted yet, but we do have the plans built and they are going to be permitted to be pier and beam,” Hay said.

