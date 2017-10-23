Vote 2017

Houston’s Big Bond Projects on Ballot Include over $100 Million for Libraries

City officials estimate that the general bonds will not require a tax hike.

Houston voters will get to decide on a $123 million bond package to improve local libraries this election.
As early voting starts Monday for Harris County,  voters in Houston will have a chance to decide on several bond packages, including over $100 million for city libraries.

It officially shows up as “Proposition E” on the ballot.

It asks Houston voters if they want to fund $123 million to improve libraries. If approved, it would replace the Moody Library in the Northside and the Henington-Alief Regional Library. Council Member Jack Christie gave that a strong endorsement earlier this year.

If we do not build Alief’s library and service center, we ought be taken out of office,” Christie said from the dais. “We got to build that and we have other projects, so I’m going to be voting in favor.

The proposition would also renovate and improve other libraries, as the city finishes the library system’s master plan.

Houston City Council sent the library bond package to voters along with other propositions to  replace aging fire trucks and police vehicles and also $1 billion in bonds to pay off the city’s pension debt.

