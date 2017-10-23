Recall Issued For Vegetable Produce Due To Listeria Risk

The recall affects many superstores across the United States and Canada including HEB, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods and Walmart

Mann Packing of Salinas, California voluntarily recalled minimally processed vegetable products because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the Food and Drug Administration FDA.

Mann Packing announced the recalls last week in a press release. The recall affects many superstores across the United States and Canada including HEB, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Walmart, and Meijer.

For a complete list of products affected by the recall, click here.

Midwest retailer Meijer Inc. said it’s recalling some packaged produce items in six states due to potential listeria contamination.

The recall affects certain Meijer-brand produce sold in Meijer stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin. The items were purchased between Sept. 27 and Oct. 20 and are in plastic containers or foam trays with printed labels.

They include broccoli, cauliflower, asparagus, zucchini, squash and peppers. A full list is posted on the Grand Rapids-based company’s website.

Meijer said no illnesses have been reported, but an issue was discovered with a supplier.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. It can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Otherwise healthy adults can experience flu-like symptoms.