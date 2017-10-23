Al Gore Will Speak About Climate Change And Extreme Weather at Rice University

The former Vice President will have a presentation and discussion on Monday night about a topic that Houston knows only too well

Gore, who among other things is the chairman of a nonprofit called Climate Reality Project, was Vice President under President Bill Clinton but became renowned after that for investigating and fighting climate change and what he considers its consequences.

He is the author of several books on that topic, including “Earth in the Balance,” “An Inconvenient Truth,” “The Assault on Reason,” “Our Choice: A Plan to Solve the Climate Crisis” and, most recently, “The Future: Six Drivers of Global Change.”

He is also the subject of an Oscar-winning documentary, “An Inconvenient Truth,” and the recently-released documentary “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.” Gore is also the co-recipient, with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, of the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize for “informing the world of the dangers posed by climate change.”

The discussion at Rice is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m., and admission is free. Tickets for the event are on a first-come, first-serve basis but you’ll need to reserve them here.