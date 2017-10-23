WATCH: The Vu Family, a “Getting Here: Journeys from Vietnam” Bonus Story

Working hard, and saving all they could, the Vu family came to find joy, peace and success in the United States.

Dr. Roy Vu, born in the U.S., was called by his family, “Their American Boy.” In this bonus story from Houston Public Media’s Getting Here: Journeys from Vietnam special, Roy and his parents share the struggles of losing two children, seeing their homeland change and the decision to come to a land full of promise.