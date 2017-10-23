Vietnam

WATCH: The Vu Family, a “Getting Here: Journeys from Vietnam” Bonus Story

Working hard, and saving all they could, the Vu family came to find joy, peace and success in the United States.

Dr. Roy Vu, born in the U.S., was called by his family, “Their American Boy.”  In this bonus story from  Houston Public Media’s Getting Here: Journeys from Vietnam special, Roy and his parents share the struggles of losing two children, seeing their homeland change and the decision to come to a land full of promise.

Ernie Manouse

Content Producer / Host

Ernie Manouse, a native of Binghamton, NY and a graduate of Loyola University Chicago, launched his broadcasting career with NBC News before producing programs at Chicago radio station WLS-AM. In 1996, Ernie joined HoustonPBS (now Houston Public Media), and as an anchor and producer, he has garnered eight Emmy Awards,...

