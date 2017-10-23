Dr. Roy Vu, born in the U.S., was called by his family, “Their American Boy.” In this bonus story from Houston Public Media’s Getting Here: Journeys from Vietnam special, Roy and his parents share the struggles of losing two children, seeing their homeland change and the decision to come to a land full of promise.
Vietnam
WATCH: The Vu Family, a “Getting Here: Journeys from Vietnam” Bonus Story
Working hard, and saving all they could, the Vu family came to find joy, peace and success in the United States.