CHECK OUT: Your Voting Guide 2017 for Houston and Harris County

Everything you need to know about the Constitutional Amendments, Propositions, and candidates as you vote during the Early Voting period, or before you vote on Election Day

Early voting in Harris County started Monday, Oct. 23, and will end on Friday, Nov. 3. The county has 45 early voting locations. Election Day is Tuesday, November 7.

Here are some helpful details Harris County residents need to know before going to vote:

Early voting locations:

Oct. 23 – Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Nov. 2-3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Election Day Nov. 7:

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Before going to cast your vote you will need to bring an identification. To learn more about what type of identifications are required to vote in person, click here.

Voters affected by Hurricane Harvey can vote at any location in the county during the early voting period, from Oct. 23 to Nov. 3. If you are not available to vote in person, you can also vote by mail. If you have any questions please, click here.

The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan organization, has compiled a guide for voters: