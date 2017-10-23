CHECK OUT: Your Voting Guide 2017 for Houston and Harris County

Vote 2017

Everything you need to know about the Constitutional Amendments, Propositions, and candidates as you vote during the Early Voting period, or before you vote on Election Day

Harris County officials are confident the latest judicial development regarding the Texas Voter ID Law will not have a big impact on the November 8th election.
A man participates in the first day of early voting in Texas at the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, photo of February 16, 2016.

Early voting in Harris County started Monday, Oct. 23, and will end on Friday, Nov. 3. The county has 45 early voting locations. Election Day is Tuesday, November 7.

  • Here are some helpful details Harris County residents need to know before going to vote:

Early voting locations:

Oct. 23 – Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Nov. 2-3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Election Day Nov. 7:

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

  • Before going to cast your vote you will need to bring an identification. To learn more about what type of identifications are required to vote in person, click here.

 

  • Voters affected by Hurricane Harvey can vote at any location in the county during the early voting period, from Oct. 23 to Nov. 3. If you are not available to vote in person, you can also vote by mail. If you have any questions please, click here

The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan organization, has  compiled a guide for voters: 

 

 

