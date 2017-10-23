Early Voting Underway In Harris County

You can vote at any polling location during the early voting period, but you have to vote at your precinct polling location on election day.

There are 45 places around the county where people can cast their ballots early as voting begins on October 23.

“The best option to vote in the upcoming Nov. 7 election is during the early voting period,” advised Harris County Clerk Stan Stanart. Early Voting for the November 7, 2017 General and Special Elections will run through Friday, November 3.

One of the big issues to be voted on is $1,010,000,000 in bonds to cover pension shortfalls for county workers. Several school districts are also looking to raise money. A combined $2,244,000,000 is up for vote among seven local school districts. Spring Branch ISD leads the way, with $898,000,000 in bonds requested.

There are also 7 proposed State Constitutional Amendments, and 5 cities, 14 ISD’s, and 10 utility districts with contests on the ballot. Voters can find their individual sample ballot at www.HarrisVotes.com.

Harris County, Texas – Early Voting Locations

November 7, 2017 General and Special Elections

Location Address City Zip Harris County Administration Building 1001 Preston Street, 4th Floor Houston 77002 Moody Park Community Center 3725 Fulton Street Houston 77009 Kashmere Multi Service Center 4802 Lockwood Drive Houston 77026 Ripley House Neighborhood Center 4410 Navigation Boulevard Houston 77011 HCCS Southeast College 6960 Rustic Street, Parking Garage Houston 77087 Young Neighborhood Library 5107 Griggs Road Houston 77021 Fiesta Mart 8130 Kirby Drive Houston 77054 Metropolitan Multi Service Center 1475 West Gray Street Houston 77019 Harris County Public Health 2223 West Loop South Freeway, 1st floor Houston 77027 SPJST Lodge 88 1435 Beall Street Houston 77008 Northeast Multi Service Center 9720 Spaulding Street, Building 4 Houston 77016 Alvin D. Baggett Community Center 1302 Keene Street Galena Park 77547 John Phelps Courthouse 101 South Richey Street Pasadena 77506 Sunnyside Multi Purpose Center 9314 Cullen Boulevard Houston 77051 Hiram Clarke Multi Service Center 3810 West Fuqua Street Houston 77045 Bayland Park Community Center 6400 Bissonnet Street Houston 77074 Tracy Gee Community Center 3599 Westcenter Drive Houston 77042 Trini Mendenhall Community Center 1414 Wirt Road Houston 77055 Lone Star College Victory Center 4141 Victory Drive Houston 77088 Acres Homes Multi Service Center 6719 West Montgomery Road Houston 77091 Hardy Senior Center 11901 West Hardy Road Houston 77076 Octavia Fields Branch Library 1503 South Houston Avenue Humble 77338 Kingwood Community Center 4102 Rustic Woods Drive Kingwood 77345 Rosewood Funeral Home 17404 W. Lake Houston Pkwy Atascocita 77346 Crosby Branch Library 135 Hare Road Crosby 77532 North Channel Library 15741 Wallisville Road Houston 77049 Baytown Community Center 2407 Market Street Baytown 77520 Kyle Chapman Activity Center 7340 Spencer Highway Pasadena 77505 Freeman Branch Library 16616 Diana Lane Houston 77062 Harris County Scarsdale Annex 10851 Scarsdale Boulevard Houston 77089 Alief ISD Administration Building 4250 Cook Road Houston 77072 Harris County MUD 81 805 Hidden Canyon Road Katy 77450 Nottingham Park 926 Country Place Drive Houston 77079 Katy Branch Library 5414 Franz Road Katy 77493 Bear Creek Park Community Center UNAVAILABLE Lone Star College Cypress Center 19710 Clay Road Katy 77449 City of Jersey Village City Hall 16327 Lakeview Drive Jersey Village 77040 Richard & Meg Weekley Community Center 8440 Greenhouse Road Cypress 77433 Juergen’s Hall Community Center 26026 Hempstead Highway Cypress 77429 Prairie View A&M University Northwest 9449 Grant Road Houston 77070 Fallbrook Church 12512 Walters Road Houston 77014 Klein Multipurpose Center 7500 FM 2920 Klein 77379 Tomball Public Works Building 501B James Street Tomball 77375 Lone Star College Creekside 8747 West New Harmony Trail Tomball 77375 Spring First Church 1851 Spring Cypress Road Spring 77388 Lone Star College – North Harris 2700 W W Thorne Drive Houston 77073