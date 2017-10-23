Early Voting Underway In Harris County

There are 45 places around the county where people can cast their ballots early as voting begins on October 23.
“The best option to vote in the upcoming Nov. 7 election is during the early voting period,” advised Harris County Clerk Stan Stanart. Early Voting for the November 7, 2017 General and Special Elections will run through Friday, November 3.
One of the big issues to be voted on is $1,010,000,000 in bonds to cover pension shortfalls for county workers. Several school districts are also looking to raise money. A combined $2,244,000,000 is up for vote among seven local school districts. Spring Branch ISD leads the way, with $898,000,000 in bonds requested.
There are also 7 proposed State Constitutional Amendments, and 5 cities, 14 ISD’s, and 10 utility districts with contests on the ballot. Voters can find their individual sample ballot at www.HarrisVotes.com.
You can vote at any polling location during the early voting period, but you have to vote at your precinct polling location on election day.
Harris County, Texas – Early Voting Locations
November 7, 2017 General and Special Elections
Location
Address
City
Zip
Harris County Administration Building
1001 Preston Street, 4th Floor
Houston
77002
Moody Park Community Center
3725 Fulton Street
Houston
77009
Kashmere Multi Service Center
4802 Lockwood Drive
Houston
77026
Ripley House Neighborhood Center
4410 Navigation Boulevard
Houston
77011
HCCS Southeast College
6960 Rustic Street, Parking Garage
Houston
77087
Young Neighborhood Library
5107 Griggs Road
Houston
77021
Fiesta Mart
8130 Kirby Drive
Houston
77054
Metropolitan Multi Service Center
1475 West Gray Street
Houston
77019
Harris County Public Health
2223 West Loop South Freeway, 1st floor
Houston
77027
SPJST Lodge 88
1435 Beall Street
Houston
77008
Northeast Multi Service Center
9720 Spaulding Street, Building 4
Houston
77016
Alvin D. Baggett Community Center
1302 Keene Street
Galena Park
77547
John Phelps Courthouse
101 South Richey Street
Pasadena
77506
Sunnyside Multi Purpose Center
9314 Cullen Boulevard
Houston
77051
Hiram Clarke Multi Service Center
3810 West Fuqua Street
Houston
77045
Bayland Park Community Center
6400 Bissonnet Street
Houston
77074
Tracy Gee Community Center
3599 Westcenter Drive
Houston
77042
Trini Mendenhall Community Center
1414 Wirt Road
Houston
77055
Lone Star College Victory Center
4141 Victory Drive
Houston
77088
Acres Homes Multi Service Center
6719 West Montgomery Road
Houston
77091
Hardy Senior Center
11901 West Hardy Road
Houston
77076
Octavia Fields Branch Library
1503 South Houston Avenue
Humble
77338
Kingwood Community Center
4102 Rustic Woods Drive
Kingwood
77345
Rosewood Funeral Home
17404 W. Lake Houston Pkwy
Atascocita
77346
Crosby Branch Library
135 Hare Road
Crosby
77532
North Channel Library
15741 Wallisville Road
Houston
77049
Baytown Community Center
2407 Market Street
Baytown
77520
Kyle Chapman Activity Center
7340 Spencer Highway
Pasadena
77505
Freeman Branch Library
16616 Diana Lane
Houston
77062
Harris County Scarsdale Annex
10851 Scarsdale Boulevard
Houston
77089
Alief ISD Administration Building
4250 Cook Road
Houston
77072
Harris County MUD 81
805 Hidden Canyon Road
Katy
77450
Nottingham Park
926 Country Place Drive
Houston
77079
Katy Branch Library
5414 Franz Road
Katy
77493
Bear Creek Park Community Center
UNAVAILABLE
Lone Star College Cypress Center
19710 Clay Road
Katy
77449
City of Jersey Village City Hall
16327 Lakeview Drive
Jersey Village
77040
Richard & Meg Weekley Community Center
8440 Greenhouse Road
Cypress
77433
Juergen’s Hall Community Center
26026 Hempstead Highway
Cypress
77429
Prairie View A&M University Northwest
9449 Grant Road
Houston
77070
Fallbrook Church
12512 Walters Road
Houston
77014
Klein Multipurpose Center
7500 FM 2920
Klein
77379
Tomball Public Works Building
501B James Street
Tomball
77375
Lone Star College Creekside
8747 West New Harmony Trail
Tomball
77375
Spring First Church
1851 Spring Cypress Road
Spring
77388
Lone Star College – North Harris
2700 W W Thorne Drive
Houston
77073