News

Early Voting Underway In Harris County

You can vote at any polling location during the early voting period, but you have to vote at your precinct polling location on election day.

| Posted on

There are 45 places around the county where people can cast their ballots early as voting begins on October 23. 

“The best option to vote in the upcoming Nov. 7 election is during the early voting period,” advised Harris County Clerk Stan Stanart.  Early Voting for the November 7, 2017 General and Special Elections will run through Friday, November 3.  

One of the big issues to be voted on is $1,010,000,000 in bonds to cover pension shortfalls for county workers. Several school districts are also looking to raise money. A combined $2,244,000,000 is up for vote among seven local school districts. Spring Branch ISD leads the way, with $898,000,000 in bonds requested.

There are also 7 proposed State Constitutional Amendments, and 5 cities, 14 ISD’s, and 10 utility districts with contests on the ballot.  Voters can find their individual sample ballot at www.HarrisVotes.com.

You can vote at any polling location during the early voting period, but you have to vote at your precinct polling location on election day.

Harris County, Texas – Early Voting Locations
November 7, 2017 General and Special Elections

Location

Address

City

Zip

Harris County Administration Building

1001 Preston Street, 4th Floor

Houston

77002

Moody Park Community Center

3725 Fulton Street

Houston

77009

Kashmere Multi Service Center

4802 Lockwood Drive

Houston

77026

Ripley House Neighborhood Center

4410 Navigation Boulevard

Houston

77011

HCCS Southeast College

6960 Rustic Street, Parking Garage

Houston

77087

Young Neighborhood Library

5107 Griggs Road

Houston

77021

Fiesta Mart

8130 Kirby Drive

Houston

77054

Metropolitan Multi Service Center

1475 West Gray Street

Houston

77019

Harris County Public Health

2223 West Loop South Freeway, 1st floor

Houston

77027

SPJST Lodge 88

1435 Beall Street

Houston

77008

Northeast Multi Service Center

9720 Spaulding Street, Building 4

Houston

77016

Alvin D. Baggett Community Center

1302 Keene Street

Galena Park

77547

John Phelps Courthouse

101 South Richey Street

Pasadena

77506

Sunnyside Multi Purpose Center

9314 Cullen Boulevard

Houston

77051

Hiram Clarke Multi Service Center

3810 West Fuqua Street

Houston

77045

Bayland Park Community Center

6400 Bissonnet Street

Houston

77074

Tracy Gee Community Center

3599 Westcenter Drive

Houston

77042

Trini Mendenhall Community Center

1414 Wirt Road

Houston

77055

Lone Star College Victory Center

4141 Victory Drive

Houston

77088

Acres Homes Multi Service Center

6719 West Montgomery Road

Houston

77091

Hardy Senior Center

11901 West Hardy Road

Houston

77076

Octavia Fields Branch Library

1503 South Houston Avenue

Humble

77338

Kingwood Community Center

4102 Rustic Woods Drive

Kingwood

77345

Rosewood Funeral Home

17404 W. Lake Houston Pkwy

Atascocita

77346

Crosby Branch Library

135 Hare Road

Crosby

77532

North Channel Library

15741 Wallisville Road

Houston

77049

Baytown Community Center

2407 Market Street

Baytown

77520

Kyle Chapman Activity Center

7340 Spencer Highway

Pasadena

77505

Freeman Branch Library

16616 Diana Lane

Houston

77062

Harris County Scarsdale Annex

10851 Scarsdale Boulevard

Houston

77089

Alief ISD Administration Building

4250 Cook Road

Houston

77072

Harris County MUD 81

805 Hidden Canyon Road

Katy

77450

Nottingham Park

926 Country Place Drive

Houston

77079

Katy Branch Library

5414 Franz Road

Katy

77493

Bear Creek Park Community Center

UNAVAILABLE

  

Lone Star College Cypress Center

19710 Clay Road

Katy

77449

City of Jersey Village City Hall

16327 Lakeview Drive

Jersey Village

77040

Richard & Meg Weekley Community Center

8440 Greenhouse Road

Cypress

77433

Juergen’s Hall Community Center

26026 Hempstead Highway

Cypress

77429

Prairie View A&M University Northwest

9449 Grant Road

Houston

77070

Fallbrook Church

12512 Walters Road

Houston

77014

Klein Multipurpose Center

7500 FM 2920

Klein

77379

Tomball Public Works Building

501B James Street

Tomball

77375

Lone Star College Creekside

8747 West New Harmony Trail

Tomball

77375

Spring First Church

1851 Spring Cypress Road

Spring

77388

Lone Star College – North Harris

2700 W W Thorne Drive

Houston

77073

 

Shomial Ahmad

Share