Body of small boy washes ashore on Galveston beach

The Galveston Police Department says it contacted one of the most experienced and best forensic artists in the nation, Lois Gibson, to render this sketch of the boy. The child is described as approximately 3’ tall with a slender build, black hair, and brown eyes.

Galveston police are investigating the discovery of a small boy’s body found washed ashore on a beach.

Police say a person walking the beach spotted the body Friday evening in the surf on the island’s east end. The child appears to be between 3 and 5 years old.

Police say they’ve checked surrounding counties but no missing person report matches the description of the child.

Galveston police Capt. Joshua Schirard says such a case is very unusual. He also says it’s very difficult to have the death of a child and not have answers to give to anyone.

After releasing a sketch of the child, the Galveston Police Department released this statement:

“In an effort to identify this child, the Galveston Police Department contacted one of the most experienced and best forensic artists in the nation, Lois Gibson, and she was able to render a sketch of this child for us. The child is described as approximately 3’ tall with a slender build, black hair, and brown eyes.

This is an extremely unusual case for Galveston Island, and the circumstances surrounding this death grow more and more suspicious as time goes on. We are still waiting on the official Medical Examiner’s report from the autopsy; however, we will continue to treat this death as a homicide until we can unequivocally prove otherwise.

We are asking everyone to please take a look at this child and see if you recognize him. This picture is now available on the City of Galveston Website and the Galveston Police Department’s social media outlets; please share it. Someone, somewhere knows this child and can help us identify him. If anyone has any information concerning this case, or the identity of this child please call 409-765-3776 or Crimestoppers at 409-763-TIPS.”