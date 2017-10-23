Full Show: Author Mark Bowden, And Sports Monday (Oct. 23, 2017)

On Monday’s Houston Matters: Author Mark Bowden talks about how one battle changed the course of the Vietnam War — and Americans’ attitudes about the conflict back home. Plus Jeff Balke discusses the latest developments in Houston sports.

On Monday’s Houston Matters: The battle for the Vietnamese city of Hue was a turning point in the war – both on the ground in Vietnam and for the American public back home. That’s why author Mark Bowden has made it the subject of his most recent book, Hue 1968: A Turning Point of the American War in Vietnam. Bowden, the author of such books as Black Hawk Down, holds an event tonight (Oct. 23) at 7 at Brazos Bookstore. He tells Houston Matters producer Michael Hagerty about the city of Hue, its capture, the bloody battle to retake it, and how it changed Americans’ perception of the war – and their government.

Also this hour: Jeff Balke joins us to discuss the latest developments in Houston sports.

