Houston Sees Drop In Economic Index Ranking

An economists says there is no reason to be concerned

A new report from the American City Business Journals ranks Houston’s economic activity as No. 55th in the nation.

Houston ranked No. 35th in 2016 and No. 15th in 2015. At first glance that seems concerning, but area economists said there is no reason for worry.

“Just looking at this index, it doesn’t give me any heartburn,” Patrick Jankowski, Senior Vice President of Research at the Greater Houston Partnership said.

“Houston’s economy is very cyclical. Right now we’re at the bottom of the cycle and we’re beginning to turn up and pretty soon we’ll be on that upward trajectory,” he said.

Jankowski said the index is calculated with a heavy emphasis on job growth. He said this year has been slower than last in adding jobs which contributed to Houston’s low score, but those numbers should improve in the near future.

