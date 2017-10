Even if a car wasn’t completely submerged, there may still be damage due to the high water

300,000 to 500,000 vehicles were likely damaged post-Harvey in Houston, according to Cox Automotive, the owner of vehicle research company Kelley Blue Book.

Even if a car wasn’t completely submerged, there may still be damage due to the high water.

But what kind of warning signs should you watch out for? Watch the video above. An auto shop owner gives us some suggestions.