WATCH: Tech Developers Build Disaster Relief Tools Post-Harvey

After Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, developers decided to aid in the creation of disaster relief apps, website and other web-based tools.
We talked with a few of them, including Sketch City founder Jeff Reichman.
We talked with a few people who helped create web-based tools to aid relief efforts
After Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, developers decided to aid in the creation of disaster relief apps, website and other web-based tools.
We talked with a few of them, including Sketch City founder Jeff Reichman.