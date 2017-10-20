News

WATCH: Tech Developers Build Disaster Relief Tools Post-Harvey

We talked with a few people who helped create web-based tools to aid relief efforts

After Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, developers decided to aid in the creation of disaster relief apps, website and other web-based tools.

We talked with a few of them, including Sketch City founder Jeff Reichman.

Tomeka Weatherspoon

Producer

Tomeka Weatherspoon is an Emmy-award winning producer. She produces segments, the weekly television program Arts InSight, the short film showcase The Territory and a forthcoming digital series on innovation. Originally from the Midwest, Tomeka studied convergence journalism from the world’s first journalism school at the University of Missouri. She has...

