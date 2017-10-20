HUD Announces New Funding For Texas Housing Recovery

The money will be used to rebuild or rehabilitate houses damaged by Hurricane Harvey

Texas will get another $58 million dollars from the federal government for housing recovery. The Department of Housing and Urban Development said the grant funding will be allocated through the state to areas most in need of housing assistance after Hurricane Harvey.

HUD Assistant Secretary Neal Rackleff called the money a down payment with more funding to come.

“HUD estimates that 13 counties in Texas have a lot of housing needs that aren’t being met through private insurance, FEMA grants, SBA loans, or any other type of assistance. Those so-called unmet needs are especially severe in Harris, Galveston, and Jefferson counties,” said Rackleff.

The money will be available to moderate low-income households before the end of the year, according to HUD. The grants can only be used to rebuild or rehabilitate homes that are outside of the 100-year flood-plain.