Arts And Culture Sector Is A $1.1 Billion Industry In Greater Houston

A new study by Americans for the Arts also finds this industry supports over 25,000 jobs in our region

The non-profit arts and culture sector is a $1.1 billion industry in the Houston region and it generates $119 million in local and state government revenue.

That is one of the main findings of the latest edition of the Arts & Economic Prosperity study prepared by the organization Americans for the Arts, which was presented Friday during an event organized by the Houston Arts Alliance and the Greater Houston Partnership.

Randy Cohen, vice president of Research and Policy of Americans for the Arts, highlighted during a presentation of the study that this sector supports 25,800 jobs and helps local businesses to thrive.

Mike Waterman, president of the Greater Houston Convention and Visitors Bureau, said during a panel discussion that Houston must continue promoting itself nationally and internationally as an important city for arts and culture.