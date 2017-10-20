News

Environmentalists Applaud EPA Decision On Waste Pits

The EPA has ordered two companies to make more extensive repairs around a Superfund toxic waste site near Houston following Hurricane Harvey.

| Posted on

Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt has ordered International Paper and a Waste Management subsidiary to underwrite a $115 million cleanup. The companies have been arguing that the current covering is sufficient.

Shane Bonnot is with the Coastal Conservation Association.

“We advocated strongly for a complete removal of the waste pits there at the San Jacinto River. We have some substantial erosion around the temporary cap. Putting what they would call a permanent cap over this site is just not a viable option for a system that’s just so prone to a flood and subsidence.”

A survey of the area near the San Jacinto River Waste Pits found erosion of the river bottom adjacent to the fabric and stone cap intended to keep highly contaminated sediments from washing away. Testing conducted after Harvey showed cancer-causing dioxins were exposed to the river water.

Share

Ed Mayberry

Ed Mayberry

News Anchor

Ed Mayberry has worked in radio since 1971, with much of his early career as a rock’n’roll disc jockey. He worked as part of a morning show team on album rock station KLBJ-FM, and later co-hosted a morning show at adult rock station KGSR, both in Austin. Ed also conducted...

More Information

Recent Stories