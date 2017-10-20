Texans Focused on Cleanup, Housing and Health in Wake of Harvey

Texas voters are pretty content with how all levels of government responded to Hurricane Harvey, per the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll.

Texas voters are pretty content with how all levels of government responded to Hurricane Harvey, per the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll. Here’s what you need to know:

• Safety first. Twenty-eight percent of Texas voters ranked debris cleanup and removal as the most important post-Harvey problem, while 26 percent said housing was the No. 1 issue for them after the storm. Public health and environmental contamination were ranked third and fourth, respectively. Other items, such as unemployment, transportation and public education are extremely or somewhat important to voters — but the priority across the board was making sure everyone is okay first.

• “Texans love how Texans did,” as Jim Henson, co-director of the UT/TT poll and head of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin, puts it. Whether it was boat owners rescuing Harvey victims or rescue teams from around the state traveling to southeast Texas to help, 86 percent applauded the response of Texans after historic amounts of rainfall devastated swaths of the state.

• Texas voters liked how the government responded to the storm. Large majorities thought highly of local and state governments’ actions, while 57 percent of voters said they approved of the feds’ response. The high approval ratings for state and local government though come at a time of some rift between those institutions — just look at this year’s legislative sessions and the fights that ensued over local versus state control.

