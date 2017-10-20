Dickinson Requires Harvey Relief Applicants To Agree Not To Boycott Israel

The American Civil Liberties Union criticized the city of Dickinson’s condition on their applications for the Dickinson Harvey Relief Fund as a violation of free speech rights.

There’s controversy over a Harvey relief program in Dickinson… but the city says its legal.

A Harvey relief application for Dickinson residents is requiring applicants to certify they will not boycott Israel.

The city appears to be enforcing a recently passed Texas law (House Bill 89), prohibiting state agencies from contracting with or investing in companies that boycott Israel.

When Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill into law, back in May, he said, “Any anti-Israel policy is an anti-Texas policy.”

The American Civil Liberties Union criticized the city of Dickinson’s condition on Dickinson Harvey Relief Fund applications as a violation of free speech rights.

Several states have similar laws; the ACLU recently filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of a teacher challenging Kansas’ new law, barring state contractors from participating in boycotts against Israel.