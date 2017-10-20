Full Show: Harvey Relief And Boycotting Israel, Plus The Good, Bad, And Ugly Of The News (Oct. 20, 2017)

On Friday’s Houston Matters: We learn about some controversy over Harvey relief in Dickinson. We discuss The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly of this week’s news. And we learn about the annual East End Street Festival.

On Friday’s edition of Houston Matters: A Harvey relief application for Dickinson residents is requiring applicants to certify they will not boycott Israel. The city appears to be enforcing a recently passed Texas law (House Bill 89), prohibiting state agencies from contracting with or investing in companies that boycott Israel. We learn more about the situation from News 88.7’s politics and government reporter Andrew Schneider.

Also this hour: A lot can happen in a week. Some of it good. Some of it bad. Some of it downright ugly. When faced with intriguing developments in the week’s news, we turn to a rotating panel of “non-experts” to parse The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly of it all.

Plus: The annual East End Street Fest con Corazón is a community festival boasting a diverse array of musicians, artisans, and other events along a three-block stretch of Navigation Boulevard. This year, proceeds from the festival will be donated to ongoing Harvey relief efforts. We learn more about the festival and get an idea of how Houston’s East End was affected by Harvey, we talk with Veronica Chapa Gorczynski, the president of the Greater East End Management District, and Dan Joyce, the marketing director for the district.

