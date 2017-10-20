Party Politics, Texas Edition Ep. 29: Who’s Challenging Ted Cruz?

On this episode of Party Politics: Texas Edition, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus get into the politics of:

Joaquin Castro’s new challenger and will Castro run for Attorney General?

Then, the gents take a good look at the Republican primary, is Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Cruzin’ for a challenge? By the way, don’t forget to check out our national episodes of Party Politics, too.

Party Politics is produced by Edel Howlin and our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.