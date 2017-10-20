Party Politics, Texas Edition Ep. 29: Who’s Challenging Ted Cruz?

On this episode of Party Politics: Texas Edition, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus get into the politics of:
Beto O’ Rourke gets into a scuffle with Party Politics co-host Brandon Rottinghaus
Gov. Greg Abbott celebrating Christmas early?
Attorney General Ken Paxton, price gouging investigations
Joaquin Castro’s new challenger and will Castro run for Attorney General?
- Villalba Twitter rant against conservative blogger/Sarah Davis – Dan Patrick dust up
- Do the Democrats have a real gubernatorial candidate?
Party Politics is produced by Edel Howlin and our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.