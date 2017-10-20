Podcast

Party Politics, Texas Edition Ep. 29: Who’s Challenging Ted Cruz?

“I do think in the media there is a tendency to describe conservatives as one of two things: stupid or evil. And those are the two categories that every conservative gets put in by Democrats and the media. A conservative is either stupid — too dumb to know the right answer — and even worse, if they actually know the right answer, then they’re evil” – Senator Ted Cruz

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks to supporters at Fourth of July festivities in McAllen.

On this episode of Party Politics: Texas Edition, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus get into the politics of:

  • Beto O’ Rourke gets into a scuffle with Party Politics co-host Brandon Rottinghaus

  • Gov. Greg Abbott celebrating Christmas early?

  • Attorney General Ken Paxton, price gouging investigations

  • Joaquin Castro’s new challenger and will Castro run for Attorney General?

  • Villalba Twitter rant against conservative blogger/Sarah Davis – Dan Patrick dust up
  • Do the Democrats have a real gubernatorial candidate?
Then, the gents take a good look at the Republican primary, is Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Cruzin’ for a challenge? By the way, don’t forget to check out our national episodes of Party Politics, too.

Party Politics is produced by Edel Howlin and our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.

